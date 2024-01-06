Saturday's game between the Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) and the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at Reed Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-67 and heavily favors Texas A&M to take home the win. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 77, LSU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. LSU

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-10.4)

Texas A&M (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Texas A&M's record against the spread this season is 6-6-0, and LSU's is 5-8-0. The Aggies are 7-5-0 and the Tigers are 6-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. Over the last 10 games, Texas A&M is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall while LSU has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +124 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.2 points per game (159th in college basketball) and give up 66.6 per outing (86th in college basketball).

Texas A&M wins the rebound battle by 11.4 boards on average. It records 43.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 10th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.7 per outing.

Texas A&M hits 6.7 three-pointers per game (254th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents (8.3). It is shooting 27.4% from deep (350th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 35%.

The Aggies rank 125th in college basketball by averaging 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 75th in college basketball, allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions.

Texas A&M has committed 1.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.6 (31st in college basketball action) while forcing 11.3 (247th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.