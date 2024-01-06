The McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) will look to continue a six-game winning run when visiting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce matchup.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Betting Trends

Texas A&M-Commerce has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Lions have covered the spread twice this year (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

McNeese has compiled a 7-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Cowboys' nine games have gone over the point total.

