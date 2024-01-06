The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

  • The Lions make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (36.7%).
  • In games Texas A&M-Commerce shoots higher than 36.7% from the field, it is 5-3 overall.
  • The Cowboys are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Lions sit at 319th.
  • The 74.2 points per game the Lions put up are 15 more points than the Cowboys allow (59.2).
  • Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 59.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas A&M-Commerce is scoring 100.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 48.4 more points than it is averaging away from home (51.9).
  • When playing at home, the Lions are surrendering seven fewer points per game (70) than in away games (77).
  • At home, Texas A&M-Commerce is making 8.6 more three-pointers per game (14.2) than in road games (5.6). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (42.7%) compared to on the road (20.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 Northern Colorado W 101-99 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
12/18/2023 Arlington Baptist W 130-53 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/1/2024 @ TCU L 77-42 Schollmaier Arena
1/6/2024 McNeese - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/8/2024 @ New Orleans - Lakefront Arena
1/13/2024 Houston Christian - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.