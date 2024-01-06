The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

The Lions make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (36.7%).

In games Texas A&M-Commerce shoots higher than 36.7% from the field, it is 5-3 overall.

The Cowboys are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Lions sit at 319th.

The 74.2 points per game the Lions put up are 15 more points than the Cowboys allow (59.2).

Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 59.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M-Commerce is scoring 100.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 48.4 more points than it is averaging away from home (51.9).

When playing at home, the Lions are surrendering seven fewer points per game (70) than in away games (77).

At home, Texas A&M-Commerce is making 8.6 more three-pointers per game (14.2) than in road games (5.6). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (42.7%) compared to on the road (20.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule