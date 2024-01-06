How to Watch Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights
- The Lions make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (36.7%).
- In games Texas A&M-Commerce shoots higher than 36.7% from the field, it is 5-3 overall.
- The Cowboys are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Lions sit at 319th.
- The 74.2 points per game the Lions put up are 15 more points than the Cowboys allow (59.2).
- Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 59.2 points.
Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison
- Texas A&M-Commerce is scoring 100.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 48.4 more points than it is averaging away from home (51.9).
- When playing at home, the Lions are surrendering seven fewer points per game (70) than in away games (77).
- At home, Texas A&M-Commerce is making 8.6 more three-pointers per game (14.2) than in road games (5.6). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (42.7%) compared to on the road (20.7%).
Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 101-99
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/18/2023
|Arlington Baptist
|W 130-53
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|1/1/2024
|@ TCU
|L 77-42
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/6/2024
|McNeese
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|1/8/2024
|@ New Orleans
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|1/13/2024
|Houston Christian
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
