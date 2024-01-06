The Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) battle a fellow Southland opponent, the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McDermott Center. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word matchup in this article.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M-CC Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M-CC (-2.5) 149.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas A&M-CC (-1.5) 149.5 -134 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Betting Trends

Texas A&M-CC has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

In the Islanders' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Incarnate Word has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

In the Cardinals' 11 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.