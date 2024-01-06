Saturday's game between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) and Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) at McDermott Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-73, with Texas A&M-CC securing the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

Based on our computer prediction, Incarnate Word projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup versus Texas A&M-CC. The over/under has been set at 149.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024

6:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

San Antonio, Texas

McDermott Center

McDermott Center Line: Texas A&M-CC -2.5

Texas A&M-CC -2.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas A&M-CC -135, Incarnate Word +110

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 74, Incarnate Word 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word

Pick ATS: Incarnate Word (+2.5)



Incarnate Word (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Texas A&M-CC is 6-2-0 against the spread, while Incarnate Word's ATS record this season is 6-5-0. The Islanders have gone over the point total in two games, while Cardinals games have gone over five times. The teams combine to score 152.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than this matchup's total. Texas A&M-CC is 6-2 against the spread and 3-5 overall over its past 10 games, while Incarnate Word has gone 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Other Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

The Islanders' +128 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.9 points per game (134th in college basketball) while allowing 67.1 per contest (90th in college basketball).

Texas A&M-CC ranks 18th in the country at 42 rebounds per game. That's 8.3 more than the 33.7 its opponents average.

Texas A&M-CC connects on 5.5 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 27.9% from deep while its opponents hit 28.4% from long range.

The Islanders rank 217th in college basketball with 93.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in college basketball defensively with 81.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Texas A&M-CC has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.7 turnovers per game, committing 12.5 (257th in college basketball action) while forcing 16.2 (13th in college basketball).

