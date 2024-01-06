Can we expect Texas A&M to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Texas A&M ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 1-1 29 NR 38

Texas A&M's best wins

On November 25 versus the California Golden Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 25) in the RPI rankings, Texas A&M secured its best win of the season, a 65-51 victory at home. Lauren Ware led the offense versus Cal, compiling 11 points. Second on the team was Janiah Barker with 10 points.

Next best wins

83-51 at home over Lamar (No. 77/RPI) on December 6

74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 83/RPI) on November 12

66-44 at home over Auburn (No. 87/RPI) on January 7

63-52 at home over Kansas (No. 89/RPI) on December 3

81-57 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 155/RPI) on November 30

Texas A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Based on the RPI, Texas A&M has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, Texas A&M has five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Aggies are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Texas A&M has been handed the 192nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Aggies have 14 games remaining against teams above .500. They have 10 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Texas A&M has 14 games left on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas A&M's next game

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies

LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV Channel: SEC Network+

