When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Texas A&M be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

March Madness odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Preseason national championship odds: +5000
  • Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Texas A&M ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI
9-5 0-1 33 41 75

Texas A&M's best wins

Against the Ohio State Buckeyes, a top 100 team in the RPI, Texas A&M picked up its best win of the season on November 10, a 73-66 road victory. Solomon Washington was the top scorer in the signature victory over Ohio State, posting 18 points with six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

  • 79-66 on the road over SMU (No. 114/RPI) on November 14
  • 73-69 over Iowa State (No. 121/RPI) on November 26
  • 78-46 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 151/RPI) on November 6
  • 74-66 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 208/RPI) on November 17
  • 89-77 over Penn State (No. 240/RPI) on November 23

Texas A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

  • Texas A&M has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one), but also has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 defeats (four).

Schedule insights

  • Using our predictions, Texas A&M has been handed the 31st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
  • The Aggies have 16 games left versus teams above .500. They have three upcoming games against teams with worse records.
  • A&M has 17 games left on the schedule, with six games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas A&M's next game

  • Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
  • Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

