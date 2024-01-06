The No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to build on a 13-game winning streak when they visit the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 as 11.5-point underdogs. The Volunteers have won six games in a row. The point total in the matchup is 143.5.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -11.5 143.5

Tennessee vs Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

The Volunteers have a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Ole Miss has gone 6-6-0 ATS this year.

With their .500 ATS win percentages this year, both Tennessee (6-6-0 ATS) and Ole Miss (6-6-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 4 33.3% 77.8 155.2 64.3 132.1 139.8 Ole Miss 5 41.7% 77.4 155.2 67.8 132.1 139.4

Additional Tennessee vs Ole Miss Insights & Trends

The 77.8 points per game the Volunteers record are 10 more points than the Rebels give up (67.8).

Tennessee is 6-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall when scoring more than 67.8 points.

The Rebels' 77.4 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 64.3 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

Ole Miss is 6-6 against the spread and 13-0 overall when it scores more than 64.3 points.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 6-6-0 4-3 6-6-0 Ole Miss 6-6-0 0-0 6-6-0

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee Ole Miss 14-2 Home Record 7-10 4-6 Away Record 2-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.