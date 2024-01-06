Saturday's contest features the Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) and the Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) facing off at Thompson-Boling Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-67 victory for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 77, Ole Miss 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-10.4)

Tennessee (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Both Tennessee and Ole Miss are 6-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Volunteers and the Rebels are 6-6-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Tennessee is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games, while Ole Miss has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game (scoring 77.8 points per game to rank 115th in college basketball while giving up 64.3 per outing to rank 38th in college basketball) and have a +176 scoring differential overall.

The 39.2 rebounds per game Tennessee averages rank 75th in the country, and are 4.7 more than the 34.5 its opponents grab per contest.

Tennessee hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball) while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc (176th in college basketball). It is making two more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.5 per game while shooting 29%.

The Volunteers average 97.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (123rd in college basketball), and give up 80.8 points per 100 possessions (19th in college basketball).

Tennessee has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.4 turnovers per game, committing 10.5 (77th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.9 (108th in college basketball).

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +125 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.6 points per game. They're putting up 77.4 points per game, 126th in college basketball, and are allowing 67.8 per outing to rank 105th in college basketball.

The 35.5 rebounds per game Ole Miss accumulates rank 229th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 36.4.

Ole Miss connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (161st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 40.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.4%.

Ole Miss has committed 2.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (55th in college basketball) while forcing 12.8 (120th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.