The TCU Horned Frogs (14-1) will be trying to continue a 13-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (8-5) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls' 75.0 points per game are 20.4 more points than the 54.6 the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 54.6 points, Oklahoma State is 8-5.

TCU is 13-1 when it allows fewer than 75.0 points.

The Horned Frogs put up 78.5 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 66.6 the Cowgirls give up.

TCU is 13-0 when scoring more than 66.6 points.

When Oklahoma State gives up fewer than 78.5 points, it is 8-3.

The Horned Frogs are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Cowgirls allow to opponents (42.7%).

The Cowgirls make 45.3% of their shots from the field, just 12.5% more than the Horned Frogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

TCU Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.3 BLK, 57.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.3 BLK, 57.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Madison Conner: 21.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (64-for-154)

21.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (64-for-154) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (30-for-72)

9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (30-for-72) Jaden Owens: 8.0 PTS, 7.4 AST, 38.7 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

8.0 PTS, 7.4 AST, 38.7 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.7 PTS, 58.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

