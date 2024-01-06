The TCU Horned Frogs (14-1) will be trying to continue a 13-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (8-5) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cowgirls' 75.0 points per game are 20.4 more points than the 54.6 the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 54.6 points, Oklahoma State is 8-5.
  • TCU is 13-1 when it allows fewer than 75.0 points.
  • The Horned Frogs put up 78.5 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 66.6 the Cowgirls give up.
  • TCU is 13-0 when scoring more than 66.6 points.
  • When Oklahoma State gives up fewer than 78.5 points, it is 8-3.
  • The Horned Frogs are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Cowgirls allow to opponents (42.7%).
  • The Cowgirls make 45.3% of their shots from the field, just 12.5% more than the Horned Frogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

TCU Leaders

  • Sedona Prince: 21.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.3 BLK, 57.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Madison Conner: 21.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (64-for-154)
  • Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (30-for-72)
  • Jaden Owens: 8.0 PTS, 7.4 AST, 38.7 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)
  • Aaliyah Roberson: 6.7 PTS, 58.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

TCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 87-34 Schollmaier Arena
12/30/2023 BYU W 81-67 Schollmaier Arena
1/3/2024 @ Baylor L 71-50 Foster Pavilion
1/6/2024 Oklahoma State - Schollmaier Arena
1/10/2024 @ Texas - Moody Center
1/13/2024 @ Houston - Fertitta Center

