The Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) look to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

TCU vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: CBS

TCU vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Kansas Betting Trends

TCU has put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Kansas has compiled a 5-7-1 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Jayhawks' 13 games have hit the over.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 The Horned Frogs' national championship odds have dropped from +4500 at the start of the season to +6000, the 32nd-biggest change among all teams.

TCU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

