The Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) look to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

TCU vs. Kansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

TCU vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline TCU Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-9.5) 152.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas (-9.5) 152.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at FanDuel

TCU vs. Kansas Betting Trends

  • TCU has put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Kansas has compiled a 5-7-1 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, five out of the Jayhawks' 13 games have hit the over.

TCU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • The Horned Frogs' national championship odds have dropped from +4500 at the start of the season to +6000, the 32nd-biggest change among all teams.
  • TCU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

