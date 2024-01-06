TCU vs. Kansas: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) look to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. TCU matchup in this article.
TCU vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
TCU vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|TCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-9.5)
|152.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-9.5)
|152.5
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
TCU vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- TCU has put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Kansas has compiled a 5-7-1 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Jayhawks' 13 games have hit the over.
TCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- The Horned Frogs' national championship odds have dropped from +4500 at the start of the season to +6000, the 32nd-biggest change among all teams.
- TCU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.