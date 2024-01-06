The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will try to build on an eight-game winning streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. The game airs on CBS.

TCU vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: CBS

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs have shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

TCU is 11-1 when it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 312th.

The Horned Frogs put up 20.5 more points per game (85.8) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (65.3).

TCU is 10-2 when it scores more than 65.3 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, TCU scored 77.9 points per game last season, 5.5 more than it averaged on the road (72.4).

At home, the Horned Frogs gave up 63.5 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.3.

Beyond the arc, TCU knocked down fewer trifectas away (5 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28.5%) than at home (30.2%) too.

