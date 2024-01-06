The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will try to build on an eight-game winning streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. The game airs on CBS.

TCU vs. Kansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: CBS
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs have shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
  • TCU is 11-1 when it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Horned Frogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 312th.
  • The Horned Frogs put up 20.5 more points per game (85.8) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (65.3).
  • TCU is 10-2 when it scores more than 65.3 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, TCU scored 77.9 points per game last season, 5.5 more than it averaged on the road (72.4).
  • At home, the Horned Frogs gave up 63.5 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.3.
  • Beyond the arc, TCU knocked down fewer trifectas away (5 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28.5%) than at home (30.2%) too.

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Nevada L 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 @ Hawaii W 65-51 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/1/2024 Texas A&M-Commerce W 77-42 Schollmaier Arena
1/6/2024 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 Oklahoma - Schollmaier Arena
1/13/2024 Houston - Schollmaier Arena

