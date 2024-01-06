2024 NCAA Bracketology: TCU March Madness Odds | January 8
Can we count on TCU to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Preseason national championship odds: +6000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +10000
How TCU ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-3
|0-1
|NR
|34
|99
TCU's best wins
On December 16, TCU claimed its best win of the season, a 79-59 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils, who are a top 50 team (No. 40), according to the RPI. In the win against Arizona State, Emanuel Miller recorded a team-leading 18 points. Micah Peavy contributed 13 points.
Next best wins
- 108-75 at home over Southern (No. 126/RPI) on November 6
- 77-42 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 151/RPI) on January 1
- 65-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 201/RPI) on December 24
- 84-83 on the road over Georgetown (No. 229/RPI) on December 2
- 111-87 over Old Dominion (No. 268/RPI) on December 21
TCU's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), TCU is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories, but also tied for the 40th-most losses.
- According to the RPI, TCU has four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Horned Frogs are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- TCU faces the 255th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Reviewing the Horned Frogs' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games against teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Glancing at TCU's upcoming schedule, it has six games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
TCU's next game
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Oklahoma Sooners
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN2
