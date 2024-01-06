Sun Belt Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sun Belt teams are on Saturday's college basketball schedule for 14 games, including the Appalachian State Mountaineers taking on the Troy Trojans.
Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Sun Belt Men's Basketball Games Today
Follow Sun Belt games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.