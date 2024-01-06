Can we expect SFA to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How SFA ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 3-1 NR NR 194

SFA's best wins

SFA captured its signature win of the season on November 20 by securing a 92-68 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, the No. 61-ranked team based on the RPI. Jalil Beaubrun dropped a team-best 14 points with six rebounds and two assists in the game against Drake.

Next best wins

92-73 at home over UT Arlington (No. 190/RPI) on January 6

75-72 at home over New Mexico State (No. 236/RPI) on December 19

79-74 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 244/RPI) on December 2

86-76 over Loyola Marymount (No. 260/RPI) on November 19

85-78 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 313/RPI) on January 4

SFA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

According to the RPI, the 'Jacks have seven wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, SFA faces the 260th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The 'Jacks have 16 games left on the schedule, with nine contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

As far as SFA's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

SFA's next game

Matchup: Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

