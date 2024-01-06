Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Predators on January 6, 2024
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jason Robertson, Filip Forsberg and others in the Dallas Stars-Nashville Predators matchup at American Airlines Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Stars vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stars vs. Predators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Robertson is one of Dallas' top contributors (37 total points), having put up 12 goals and 25 assists.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|5
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Joe Pavelski has 15 goals and 20 assists to total 35 points (0.9 per game).
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Jan. 4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
Matt Duchene Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Matt Duchene has 11 goals and 23 assists for Dallas.
Duchene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Jan. 4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Forsberg's 19 goals and 24 assists in 39 games for Nashville add up to 43 total points on the season.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Jan. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Capitals
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|8
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 29
|2
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Ryan O'Reilly is a leading scorer for Nashville with 33 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 18 assists in 39 games.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Capitals
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|5
