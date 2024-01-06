Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jason Robertson, Filip Forsberg and others in the Dallas Stars-Nashville Predators matchup at American Airlines Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Predators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Robertson is one of Dallas' top contributors (37 total points), having put up 12 goals and 25 assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Jan. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 2 2 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 0 2 2 6 at Blues Dec. 27 1 0 1 5

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Joe Pavelski has 15 goals and 20 assists to total 35 points (0.9 per game).

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Jan. 4 1 0 1 5 vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 1 1 2 3 at Blues Dec. 27 0 0 0 2

Matt Duchene Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Matt Duchene has 11 goals and 23 assists for Dallas.

Duchene Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Jan. 4 0 2 2 1 vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 0 1 1 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 2 2 0 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Blues Dec. 27 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Forsberg's 19 goals and 24 assists in 39 games for Nashville add up to 43 total points on the season.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Jan. 4 1 0 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Jan. 2 0 1 1 2 at Capitals Dec. 30 0 0 0 8 at Red Wings Dec. 29 2 1 3 7 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 0 0 0 4

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Ryan O'Reilly is a leading scorer for Nashville with 33 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 18 assists in 39 games.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Jan. 4 0 1 1 1 vs. Blackhawks Jan. 2 1 1 2 3 at Capitals Dec. 30 0 1 1 4 at Red Wings Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 1 1 2 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.