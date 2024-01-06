The Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski and the Nashville Predators' Ryan O'Reilly will be two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center.

Stars vs. Predators Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

Jason Robertson is one of Dallas' leading contributors (37 points), via registered 12 goals and 25 assists.

Pavelski has picked up 35 points (0.9 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 20 assists.

Matt Duchene has 34 points for Dallas, via 11 goals and 23 assists.

Scott Wedgewood's record is 11-3-3. He has conceded 53 goals (3.1 goals against average) and racked up 463 saves with an .897% save percentage (47th in league).

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg's 19 goals and 24 assists in 39 contests give him 43 points on the season.

With 33 total points (0.8 per game), including 15 goals and 18 assists through 39 contests, O'Reilly is key for Nashville's attack.

This season, Nashville's Roman Josi has 31 points, courtesy of eight goals (fifth on team) and 23 assists (second).

In the crease, Kevin Lankinen has a 4-3-0 record this season, with a .902 save percentage (35th in the league). In 11 games, he has 257 saves, and has conceded 28 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Stars vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 4th 3.59 Goals Scored 3.08 17th 15th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.13 16th 16th 30.6 Shots 30.5 17th 15th 30.2 Shots Allowed 30.6 17th 12th 22.43% Power Play % 21.48% 14th 4th 84.87% Penalty Kill % 77.34% 24th

