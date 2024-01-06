Stars vs. Predators: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - January 6
Saturday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Dallas Stars (22-10-5, -160 on the moneyline to win) and the Nashville Predators (21-17-1, +135 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO.
Stars vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Predators Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Predators Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-160
|+135
|6
|FanDuel
|-166
|+138
|6.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars vs Predators Additional Info
Stars vs. Predators Betting Trends
- Nashville's games this season have had more than 6 goals 23 of 39 times.
- The Stars are 21-13 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- The Predators have claimed an upset victory in seven, or 36.8%, of the 19 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Dallas is 11-3 (victorious in 78.6% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.
- Nashville has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +135 or longer, and is 3-4 in those contests.
Stars Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Wyatt Johnston
|0.5 (+195)
|0.5 (-105)
|2.5 (-105)
|Roope Hintz
|0.5 (+130)
|0.5 (-182)
|2.5 (-125)
|Tyler Seguin
|0.5 (+180)
|0.5 (-115)
|2.5 (+100)
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-2-2
|0-9
|8-2-0
|6.4
|4
|3.2
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-2-2
|4
|3.2
|4
|14.8%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-4-1
|7-3
|5-4-1
|6.2
|3.1
|3.4
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-4-1
|3.1
|3.4
|7
|25.0%
|Record as ML Favorite
|6-4
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-0
|Puck Line Covers
|0
|Puck Line Losses
|9
|Games Over Total
|8
|Games Under Total
|2
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-3
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|4
