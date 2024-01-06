Saturday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Dallas Stars (22-10-5, -160 on the moneyline to win) and the Nashville Predators (21-17-1, +135 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO.

Stars vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Stars vs Predators Additional Info

Stars vs. Predators Betting Trends

Nashville's games this season have had more than 6 goals 23 of 39 times.

The Stars are 21-13 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Predators have claimed an upset victory in seven, or 36.8%, of the 19 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Dallas is 11-3 (victorious in 78.6% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

Nashville has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +135 or longer, and is 3-4 in those contests.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (-105) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-182) 2.5 (-125) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+100)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-9 8-2-0 6.4 4 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 4 3.2 4 14.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 7-3 5-4-1 6.2 3.1 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.1 3.4 7 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 6-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 0 Puck Line Losses 9 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

