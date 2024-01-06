Coming off a loss last time out, the Dallas Stars will host the Nashville Predators (who also lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Predators Additional Info

Stars vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/23/2023 Predators Stars 3-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 115 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.

The Stars' 133 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fifth in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 40 goals over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 37 12 25 37 25 23 - Joe Pavelski 37 15 20 35 27 13 50.5% Matt Duchene 36 11 23 34 21 18 56.7% Roope Hintz 35 15 18 33 13 8 53.6% Mason Marchment 37 13 16 29 23 26 50%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators allow 3.1 goals per game (122 in total), 20th in the league.

With 120 goals (3.1 per game), the Predators have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Predators have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Predators have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.

Predators Key Players