Will SMU be one of the teams to secure a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes SMU's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on SMU's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How SMU ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 1-1 NR NR 114

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU's best wins

SMU's best win this season came in a 68-57 victory on December 16 over the Florida State Seminoles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 83) in the RPI. Chuck Harris, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Florida State, tallied 24 points, while Zhuric Phelps was second on the squad with 10.

Next best wins

66-54 at home over Charlotte (No. 97/RPI) on January 2

90-47 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 151/RPI) on December 3

70-58 over West Virginia (No. 174/RPI) on November 20

90-53 at home over Western Illinois (No. 220/RPI) on November 8

92-65 on the road over Murray State (No. 250/RPI) on December 22

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SMU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

SMU has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), SMU is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, SMU has been handed the 78th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Mustangs' 16 remaining games this season, 10 are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records above .500.

SMU's upcoming schedule features two games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

SMU's next game

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates vs. SMU Mustangs

East Carolina Pirates vs. SMU Mustangs Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming SMU games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.