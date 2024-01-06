The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SFA vs. UT Arlington matchup.

SFA vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SFA vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SFA Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline BetMGM SFA (-7.5) 148.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SFA (-7.5) 149.5 -350 +265 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SFA vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends

SFA has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The 'Jacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times this season.

UT Arlington has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

So far this season, eight out of the Mavericks' 12 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.