How to Watch SFA vs. UT Arlington on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) hope to stop a seven-game road losing streak at the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.
SFA vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SFA Stats Insights
- This season, the 'Jacks have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.
- SFA is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The 'Jacks are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks sit at 94th.
- The 'Jacks record 78.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 73.5 the Mavericks give up.
- SFA is 9-0 when scoring more than 73.5 points.
SFA Home & Away Comparison
- SFA is posting 80.2 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 78.4 points per contest.
- Defensively the 'Jacks have been better in home games this year, ceding 62.2 points per game, compared to 73.4 away from home.
- In terms of three-point shooting, SFA has fared worse at home this year, making 5.3 threes per game with a 26% three-point percentage, compared to 7 per game and a 36.1% percentage on the road.
SFA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Paul Quinn
|W 115-58
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|New Orleans
|W 80-51
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 85-78
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|UT Arlington
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
