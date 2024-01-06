The UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 as 8.5-point underdogs. The Aztecs have won five games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

San Diego State vs. UNLV Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego State -8.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego State vs UNLV Betting Records & Stats

The Aztecs have a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

San Diego State has been at least a -400 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Aztecs.

UNLV has gone 5-5-0 ATS this year.

The Rebels have been listed as an underdog of +310 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UNLV has a 24.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego State 5 45.5% 77.4 154.9 65.5 133.6 140.7 UNLV 7 70% 77.5 154.9 68.1 133.6 144.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional San Diego State vs UNLV Insights & Trends

The Aztecs record 77.4 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 68.1 the Rebels give up.

San Diego State is 5-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when scoring more than 68.1 points.

The Rebels score 12 more points per game (77.5) than the Aztecs allow (65.5).

UNLV is 5-4 against the spread and 7-4 overall when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

San Diego State vs. UNLV Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego State 5-6-0 3-4 6-5-0 UNLV 5-5-0 1-0 7-3-0

San Diego State vs. UNLV Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Diego State UNLV 15-1 Home Record 9-7 8-2 Away Record 5-5 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.9 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.