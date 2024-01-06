A pair of streaking squads square off when the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) host the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. The Aztecs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, who have won three in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Diego State vs. UNLV matchup.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline UNLV Moneyline BetMGM San Diego State (-8.5) 138.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Diego State (-8.5) 138.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

San Diego State vs. UNLV Betting Trends

San Diego State has covered five times in 12 games with a spread this season.

In the Aztecs' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

UNLV has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

So far this season, seven out of the Rebels' 10 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 San Diego State is 31st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (25th-best).

The Aztecs' national championship odds have improved from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +7000, the 37th-biggest change among all teams.

San Diego State has a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

UNLV Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 The Rebels were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

With odds of +50000, UNLV has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

