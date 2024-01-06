Will Sam Steel Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 6?
Can we expect Sam Steel scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars clash with the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Steel stats and insights
- Steel has scored in three of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.
- Steel has no points on the power play.
- Steel's shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are conceding 122 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have two shutouts, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Steel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:15
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|1/2/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:35
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|16:09
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|11:26
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:56
|Home
|W 5-4
Stars vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
