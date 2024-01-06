Saturday's contest between the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (6-9) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-7) at Thomas Assembly Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-59 and heavily favors Louisiana Tech to come out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Bearkats' last contest was a 66-58 loss to UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 73, Sam Houston 59

Other CUSA Predictions

Sam Houston Schedule Analysis

On November 21, the Bearkats claimed their signature win of the season, a 66-62 victory over the Texas State Bobcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 141) in our computer rankings.

Sam Houston has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

Sam Houston has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sam Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

66-62 on the road over Texas State (No. 141) on November 21

65-62 at home over Florida A&M (No. 304) on December 1

67-65 at home over Houston Christian (No. 318) on November 11

Sam Houston Leaders

Raanee Smith: 11.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.5 BLK, 47.8 FG%

11.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.5 BLK, 47.8 FG% Kaylee Jefferson: 11.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 35.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

11.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 35.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Diana Rosenthal: 12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.9 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (9-for-46)

12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.9 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (9-for-46) Kassidy Dixon: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.5 FG%

8.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.5 FG% Sydnee Kemp: 11.5 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (24-for-70)

Sam Houston Performance Insights

The Bearkats' +16 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.4 points per game (117th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per outing (282nd in college basketball).

At home the Bearkats are putting up 74.4 points per game, 9.6 more than they are averaging on the road (64.8).

At home Sam Houston is allowing 60.9 points per game, 19.7 fewer points than it is on the road (80.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.