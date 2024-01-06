Saturday's game between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) and Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-0 CUSA) matching up at Bernard Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana Tech, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 73, Sam Houston 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana Tech (-6.1)

Louisiana Tech (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Sam Houston has put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Louisiana Tech is 7-5-0. The Bearkats have gone over the point total in eight games, while Bulldogs games have gone over six times. Over the last 10 contests, Sam Houston has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Louisiana Tech has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Sam Houston Performance Insights

The Bearkats score 71.8 points per game (260th in college basketball) and allow 72.2 (208th in college basketball) for a -6 scoring differential overall.

The 37.5 rebounds per game Sam Houston averages rank 137th in college basketball. Its opponents collect 36.8 per outing.

Sam Houston knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (194th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.7 on average.

The Bearkats rank 305th in college basketball with 88.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 149th in college basketball defensively with 88.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sam Houston has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (311th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.2 (50th in college basketball).

