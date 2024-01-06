For bracketology insights around Sam Houston and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Sam Houston ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-8 1-0 NR NR 168

Sam Houston's best wins

Sam Houston picked up its best win of the season on January 6 by claiming an 81-77 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, the No. 87-ranked team based on the RPI. Lamar Wilkerson compiled a team-best 24 points with three rebounds and five assists in the contest versus Louisiana Tech.

Next best wins

88-86 on the road over Troy (No. 214/RPI) on November 20

86-68 over Grambling (No. 301/RPI) on November 22

90-70 at home over Lamar (No. 307/RPI) on December 3

64-57 on the road over Pacific (No. 333/RPI) on November 6

63-62 at home over UL Monroe (No. 336/RPI) on December 12

Sam Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Sam Houston is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Sam Houston has drawn the 152nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Bearkats have nine games left against teams over .500. They have six upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

SHSU's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Sam Houston's next game

Matchup: Sam Houston Bearkats vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Sam Houston Bearkats vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

