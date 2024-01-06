Should you bet on Roope Hintz to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Hintz stats and insights

  • Hintz has scored in 11 of 35 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • In one game against the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • On the power play, Hintz has accumulated five goals and five assists.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 17.9% of them.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have two shutouts, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:57 Home L 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:10 Home W 8-1
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 3 3 0 18:20 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:20 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:35 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:50 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:41 Home W 5-4

Stars vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

