Rice vs. UTSA January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's AAC schedule includes the Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) against the UTSA Roadrunners (5-7, 0-0 AAC), at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Rice vs. UTSA Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Rice Players to Watch
- Max Fiedler: 10.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Travis Evee: 16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Mason: 12.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keanu Dawes: 6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Anthony Selden: 6.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
UTSA Players to Watch
- Christian Tucker: 13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carlton Linguard: 9.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Dre Fuller Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Wyatt: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Edmonds: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Rice vs. UTSA Stat Comparison
|Rice Rank
|Rice AVG
|UTSA AVG
|UTSA Rank
|217th
|73.8
|Points Scored
|76.7
|136th
|253rd
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|78.4
|327th
|154th
|37.3
|Rebounds
|41.0
|37th
|163rd
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|46th
|195th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|9.6
|35th
|132nd
|14.3
|Assists
|14.1
|144th
|165th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11.0
|115th
