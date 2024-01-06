How to Watch Rice vs. UTSA on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) are home in AAC play against the UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Rice vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Rice Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43% the Roadrunners allow to opponents.
- Rice is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
- The Roadrunners are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Owls sit at 164th.
- The 72.8 points per game the Owls average are 6.3 fewer points than the Roadrunners allow (79.1).
- When Rice scores more than 79.1 points, it is 4-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Rice Home & Away Comparison
- Rice is posting 81.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 59.5 points per contest.
- The Owls are giving up 68.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.4 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (72.5).
- When playing at home, Rice is making 2.4 more threes per game (8.4) than on the road (6). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to in away games (24.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 82-56
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|Louisiana
|L 84-67
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|@ Tulane
|L 84-59
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|UTSA
|-
|Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center
|1/12/2024
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|1/16/2024
|Charlotte
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.