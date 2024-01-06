Saturday's contest that pits the Rice Owls (6-8, 0-2 AAC) against the UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 1-1 AAC) at Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center has a projected final score of 80-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Rice, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

Based on our computer prediction, UTSA projects to cover the 9.5-point spread in its matchup against Rice. The over/under has been set at 154.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. UTSA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center

Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center Line: Rice -9.5

Rice -9.5 Point Total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (To Win): Rice -450, UTSA +340

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rice vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 80, UTSA 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Rice vs. UTSA

Pick ATS: UTSA (+9.5)



UTSA (+9.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)



Both Rice and UTSA are 5-8-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of five out of the Owls' games this season have gone over the point total, and eight of the Roadrunners' games have gone over. The teams score 151.3 points per game combined, 3.2 less than this matchup's over/under. Rice is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games, while UTSA has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other AAC Predictions

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls have been outscored by 1.7 points per game (scoring 72.8 points per game to rank 236th in college basketball while allowing 74.5 per contest to rank 262nd in college basketball) and have a -24 scoring differential overall.

Rice prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. It is grabbing 37 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.9 per contest.

Rice knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (196th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.1 on average.

The Owls' 92.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 243rd in college basketball, and the 94.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 284th in college basketball.

Rice has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (176th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.1 (257th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.