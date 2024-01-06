For bracketology analysis around Rice and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Rice ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 2-0 NR NR 137

Rice's best wins

Rice's signature win this season came on December 2 in an 84-56 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders. In the win over Texas A&M-CC, Destiny Jackson delivered a team-high 17 points. Malia Fisher added 15 points.

Next best wins

73-62 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 182/RPI) on November 19

65-63 on the road over SMU (No. 208/RPI) on January 7

69-58 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 234/RPI) on November 9

70-38 at home over Houston Christian (No. 254/RPI) on November 6

85-59 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 285/RPI) on December 16

Rice's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Rice has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 50th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Rice faces the 190th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Owls have 13 games left against teams over .500. They have seven upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Looking at Rice's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Rice's next game

Matchup: Rice Owls vs. Charlotte 49ers

Rice Owls vs. Charlotte 49ers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

