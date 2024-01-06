What are Rice's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Rice ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-2 NR NR 263

Rice's best wins

In terms of its best win this season, Rice took down the UT Martin Skyhawks at home on November 30. The final score was 98-78. Travis Evee led the charge against UT Martin, delivering 29 points. Next on the team was Mekhi Mason with 17 points.

Next best wins

82-56 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 248/RPI) on December 20

80-57 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 335/RPI) on December 13

65-56 at home over Houston Christian (No. 341/RPI) on December 2

76-51 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 360/RPI) on December 16

Rice's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Based on the RPI, Rice has three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 40th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Owls have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Rice has been handed the 161st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

As far as the Owls' upcoming schedule, they have no games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams over .500.

When it comes to Rice's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Rice's next game

Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. Rice Owls

South Florida Bulls vs. Rice Owls Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV Channel: ESPNU

