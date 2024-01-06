Will Radek Faksa Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 6?
When the Dallas Stars face off against the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Radek Faksa light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Faksa stats and insights
- In two of 30 games this season, Faksa has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (zero shots).
- Faksa has zero points on the power play.
- Faksa averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 122 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice while averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Faksa recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:53
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|11:51
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|12:20
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:08
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:47
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.