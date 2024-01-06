The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Grambling Tigers (3-10, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grambling Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline BetMGM Grambling (-3.5) 138.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Grambling (-3.5) 136.5 -164 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Betting Trends

Prairie View A&M has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Panthers are 6-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Grambling has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

In the Tigers' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.