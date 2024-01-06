The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) will welcome in the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: FOX

Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Indiana Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-1.5) 148.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-1.5) 148.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Ohio State has covered five times in 14 games with a spread this season.

Buckeyes games have hit the over nine out of 14 times this season.

Indiana has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Hoosiers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 14 times this year.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6500

+6500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6500), Ohio State is 30th in the country. It is three spots below that, 33rd, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Buckeyes have experienced the 46th-biggest change this season, improving from +7000 at the start to +6500.

The implied probability of Ohio State winning the national championship, based on its +6500 moneyline odds, is 1.5%.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +18000

+18000 While our computer ranking places Indiana 111th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much higher, placing it 61st.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Hoosiers have experienced the fifth-biggest change this season, falling from +5500 at the beginning to +18000.

Indiana has a 0.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

