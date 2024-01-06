North Texas vs. Tulane January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Tulane Green Wave (8-3, 0-0 AAC) play a fellow AAC squad, the North Texas Mean Green (6-5, 0-0 AAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPNU.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
North Texas vs. Tulane Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Texas Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Texas Players to Watch
- Aaron Scott: 12.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Rubin Jones: 12.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jason Edwards: 15.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robert Allen: 4.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- C.J. Noland: 8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kevin Cross: 18.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Sion James: 15.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kolby King: 15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Collin Holloway: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaylen Forbes: 14.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Texas vs. Tulane Stat Comparison
|North Texas Rank
|North Texas AVG
|Tulane AVG
|Tulane Rank
|309th
|68.2
|Points Scored
|89.4
|7th
|5th
|59.1
|Points Allowed
|81.3
|350th
|241st
|35.3
|Rebounds
|31.7
|346th
|152nd
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|4.5
|363rd
|137th
|8
|3pt Made
|7.1
|223rd
|341st
|10.2
|Assists
|14.7
|109th
|206th
|12
|Turnovers
|11.6
|165th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.