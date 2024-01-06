The North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Texas vs. Tulane matchup.

North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

North Texas vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Tulane Moneyline
BetMGM North Texas (-3.5) 143.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel North Texas (-5.5) 141.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Texas vs. Tulane Betting Trends

  • North Texas has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.
  • A total of six out of the Mean Green's 12 games this season have hit the over.
  • Tulane has put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Green Wave and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 13 times this year.

North Texas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • North Texas is three spots lower based on its national championship odds (89th in the country) compared to its computer ranking (86th).
  • In terms of winning the national championship, the Mean Green currently have the same odds, going from +50000 at the start of the season to +50000.
  • The implied probability of North Texas winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

