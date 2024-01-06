North Texas vs. Tulane: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Texas vs. Tulane matchup.
North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
North Texas vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Texas Moneyline
|Tulane Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Texas (-3.5)
|143.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|North Texas (-5.5)
|141.5
|-137
|+114
North Texas vs. Tulane Betting Trends
- North Texas has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.
- A total of six out of the Mean Green's 12 games this season have hit the over.
- Tulane has put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Green Wave and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 13 times this year.
North Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- North Texas is three spots lower based on its national championship odds (89th in the country) compared to its computer ranking (86th).
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Mean Green currently have the same odds, going from +50000 at the start of the season to +50000.
- The implied probability of North Texas winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
