The North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Texas vs. Tulane matchup.

North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

North Texas vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Tulane Moneyline BetMGM North Texas (-3.5) 143.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Texas (-5.5) 141.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Texas vs. Tulane Betting Trends

North Texas has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

A total of six out of the Mean Green's 12 games this season have hit the over.

Tulane has put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Green Wave and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 13 times this year.

North Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 North Texas is three spots lower based on its national championship odds (89th in the country) compared to its computer ranking (86th).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Mean Green currently have the same odds, going from +50000 at the start of the season to +50000.

The implied probability of North Texas winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

