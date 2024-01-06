The North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

North Texas Stats Insights

  • This season, the Mean Green have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Green Wave's opponents have knocked down.
  • North Texas has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Green Wave are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mean Green sit at 180th.
  • The Mean Green score 8.7 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Green Wave allow (78.2).
  • North Texas is 4-0 when scoring more than 78.2 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Texas scored 65.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.1 more points than it averaged in away games (63.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Mean Green allowed 53 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 59.8.
  • At home, North Texas made 0.3 more three-pointers per game (7.8) than when playing on the road (7.5). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to away from home (36.1%).

North Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 UT Arlington W 78-52 UNT Coliseum
12/30/2023 LSU-Shreveport W 80-57 UNT Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Wichita State W 74-62 Charles Koch Arena
1/6/2024 Tulane - UNT Coliseum
1/13/2024 Temple - UNT Coliseum
1/17/2024 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum

