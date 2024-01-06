How to Watch North Texas vs. Tulane on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN
North Texas Stats Insights
- This season, the Mean Green have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Green Wave's opponents have knocked down.
- North Texas has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Green Wave are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mean Green sit at 180th.
- The Mean Green score 8.7 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Green Wave allow (78.2).
- North Texas is 4-0 when scoring more than 78.2 points.
North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Texas scored 65.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.1 more points than it averaged in away games (63.5).
- In 2022-23, the Mean Green allowed 53 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 59.8.
- At home, North Texas made 0.3 more three-pointers per game (7.8) than when playing on the road (7.5). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to away from home (36.1%).
North Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 78-52
|UNT Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|LSU-Shreveport
|W 80-57
|UNT Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Wichita State
|W 74-62
|Charles Koch Arena
|1/6/2024
|Tulane
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Temple
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|1/17/2024
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
