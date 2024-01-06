The North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

TV: ESPN

North Texas Stats Insights

This season, the Mean Green have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Green Wave's opponents have knocked down.

North Texas has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Green Wave are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mean Green sit at 180th.

The Mean Green score 8.7 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Green Wave allow (78.2).

North Texas is 4-0 when scoring more than 78.2 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Texas scored 65.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.1 more points than it averaged in away games (63.5).

In 2022-23, the Mean Green allowed 53 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 59.8.

At home, North Texas made 0.3 more three-pointers per game (7.8) than when playing on the road (7.5). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to away from home (36.1%).

North Texas Upcoming Schedule