Saturday's game between the North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) and the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) at UNT Coliseum has a projected final score of 77-71 based on our computer prediction, with North Texas taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

North Texas vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 77, Tulane 71

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. Tulane

Computer Predicted Spread: North Texas (-5.2)

North Texas (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.1

North Texas is 7-3-0 against the spread, while Tulane's ATS record this season is 5-6-0. The Mean Green have gone over the point total in seven games, while Green Wave games have gone over eight times. North Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games, while Tulane has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

North Texas Performance Insights

The Mean Green are outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game with a +135 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.5 points per game (294th in college basketball) and allow 59.2 per outing (fourth in college basketball).

North Texas prevails in the rebound battle by an average of four boards. It is pulling down 36.5 rebounds per game (180th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.5 per outing.

North Texas makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (108th in college basketball) while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc (60th in college basketball). It is making 2.8 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.5 per game while shooting 29.2%.

The Mean Green rank 193rd in college basketball with 94.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 13th in college basketball defensively with 80.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

North Texas forces 12.7 turnovers per game (128th in college basketball) while committing 11.7 (176th in college basketball action).

