What are North Texas' chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How North Texas ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 2-1 NR NR 83

North Texas' best wins

On December 6, North Texas picked up its best win of the season, a 73-66 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 135) in the RPI rankings. Tommisha Lampkin, as the leading point-getter in the victory over UAPB, recorded 20 points, while Desiray Kernal was second on the team with 14.

Next best wins

83-60 at home over Grambling (No. 136/RPI) on November 9

71-48 on the road over Louisiana (No. 148/RPI) on December 17

74-63 on the road over Temple (No. 162/RPI) on January 2

78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 192/RPI) on November 16

71-59 over Samford (No. 215/RPI) on November 24

North Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 6-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), North Texas is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, North Texas gets the 242nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Eagles have 12 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 15 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Glancing at North Texas' upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

North Texas' next game

Matchup: North Texas Eagles vs. Wichita State Shockers

North Texas Eagles vs. Wichita State Shockers Date/Time: Sunday, January 14 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 14 at 3:00 PM ET Location: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

