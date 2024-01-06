The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 as 2.5-point favorites. The Gamecocks have also won five games in a row. The matchup's point total is 134.5.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mississippi State -2.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State vs South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Mississippi State has won seven of its nine games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

South Carolina is 8-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Gamecocks have been listed as an underdog of +130 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies South Carolina has a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 6 54.5% 76.2 151.7 62.7 125.8 135.3 South Carolina 7 63.6% 75.5 151.7 63.1 125.8 140.2

Additional Mississippi State vs South Carolina Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up 13.1 more points per game (76.2) than the Gamecocks allow (63.1).

When Mississippi State scores more than 63.1 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

The Gamecocks put up an average of 75.5 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

South Carolina has put together an 8-3 ATS record and a 12-1 overall record in games it scores more than 62.7 points.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 6-5-0 6-5 5-6-0 South Carolina 8-3-0 2-0 4-7-0

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State South Carolina 12-4 Home Record 7-8 4-6 Away Record 4-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.3 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

