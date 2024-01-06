Saturday's game between the Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) and Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) at Montagne Center has a projected final score of 83-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Lamar, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Lamar vs. Northwestern State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Lamar vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 83, Northwestern State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Lamar vs. Northwestern State

Computer Predicted Spread: Lamar (-12.4)

Lamar (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 153.9

Lamar has a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Northwestern State, who is 5-6-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cardinals are 8-2-0 and the Demons are 8-3-0. Over the past 10 contests, Lamar is 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall while Northwestern State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 0-10 overall.

Lamar Performance Insights

The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game with a +58 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.5 points per game (39th in college basketball) and give up 78 per outing (324th in college basketball).

Lamar ranks 43rd in college basketball at 40.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.9 more than the 35.6 its opponents average.

Lamar connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (75th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.2. It shoots 37.3% from deep while its opponents hit 35.2% from long range.

The Cardinals' 96.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 147th in college basketball, and the 91.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 210th in college basketball.

Lamar and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Cardinals commit 13.4 per game (306th in college basketball) and force 14.2 (50th in college basketball action).

