If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Lamar and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Lamar ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 2-0 NR NR 77

Lamar's best wins

When Lamar defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, who are ranked No. 148 in the RPI, on December 13 by a score of 63-60, it was its signature win of the season so far. Sabria Dean led the way against Louisiana, posting 30 points. Next on the team was Akasha Davis with 12 points.

Next best wins

74-57 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 177/RPI) on November 10

70-53 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 221/RPI) on January 4

61-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 226/RPI) on December 30

73-56 at home over Northwestern State (No. 246/RPI) on January 6

56-44 over UTEP (No. 263/RPI) on November 22

Lamar's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Lamar is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Lamar has drawn the 71st-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Cardinals' upcoming schedule features 14 games against teams with worse records and seven games against teams with records above .500.

As far as Lamar's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Lamar's next game

Matchup: McNeese Cowgirls vs. Lamar Cardinals

McNeese Cowgirls vs. Lamar Cardinals Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

