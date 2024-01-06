The Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) hope to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. TCU matchup in this article.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kansas vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. TCU Betting Trends

Kansas has put together a 5-7-1 ATS record so far this year.

Jayhawks games have gone over the point total five out of 13 times this season.

TCU has put together a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

In the Horned Frogs' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Kansas is fifth-best in the country. It is way below that, 14th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Jayhawks have experienced the 49th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +1000 at the beginning of the season to +1400.

Kansas has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Sportsbooks have moved the Horned Frogs' national championship odds down from +4500 at the start of the season to +6000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 32nd-biggest change.

TCU has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

