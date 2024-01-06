How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will look to build on an eight-game winning streak when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kansas vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Providence vs Creighton (TBA ET | January 1)
- Kentucky vs Florida (TBA ET | January 1)
- North Carolina vs Clemson (TBA ET | January 1)
Kansas Stats Insights
- This season, the Jayhawks have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Horned Frogs' opponents have hit.
- In games Kansas shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 12-0 overall.
- The Jayhawks are the 83rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs rank 49th.
- The Jayhawks score 79.6 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 66.5 the Horned Frogs allow.
- Kansas is 12-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs are shooting 49.9% from the field, 11.6% higher than the 38.3% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, TCU has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.3% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs rank 44th.
- The Horned Frogs' 85.8 points per game are 20.5 more points than the 65.3 the Jayhawks allow.
- TCU is 9-1 when allowing fewer than 79.6 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas put up 78.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 74 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Jayhawks were better in home games last year, allowing 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Kansas sunk 0.1 more threes per game (7.2) than in away games (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to when playing on the road (34.4%).
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, TCU put up 77.9 points per game last season, 5.5 more than it averaged away (72.4).
- The Horned Frogs gave up fewer points at home (63.5 per game) than on the road (76.3) last season.
- At home, TCU sunk 5.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (5). TCU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.2%) than away (28.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|W 75-71
|Assembly Hall
|12/22/2023
|Yale
|W 75-60
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|Wichita State
|W 86-67
|T-Mobile Center
|1/6/2024
|TCU
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|1/13/2024
|Oklahoma
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Nevada
|L 88-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 65-51
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/1/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 77-42
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|Oklahoma
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/13/2024
|Houston
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.