Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Southland slate includes the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-3) facing the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-4) at 3:00 PM ET.
Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- Nina De Leon Negron: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Destiny Terrell: 7.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jorja Elliott: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chloe Storer: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch
- Alecia Westbrook: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nabaweeyah McGill: 6.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Paige Allen: 6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mireia Aguado: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Violeta Verano: 5.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
