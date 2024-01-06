The Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) take on a fellow Southland opponent, the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McDermott Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word matchup.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M-CC Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M-CC (-2.5) 149.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas A&M-CC (-1.5) 149.5 -134 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Trends

Incarnate Word has put together a 6-4-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 2 points or more 10 times this season, and covered the spread in six of those matchups.

Texas A&M-CC has compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Islanders games have gone over the point total four out of 11 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.