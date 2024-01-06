The Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) are welcoming in the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) for a contest between Southland rivals at McDermott Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Islanders have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
  • Incarnate Word is 4-5 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Islanders sit at 18th.
  • The Cardinals score 75.5 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 67.1 the Islanders allow.
  • When Incarnate Word puts up more than 67.1 points, it is 3-5.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison

  • Incarnate Word is averaging 82.3 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 73.4 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Cardinals have been better at home this year, ceding 69.8 points per game, compared to 82.9 in road games.
  • At home, Incarnate Word is making 2.3 more treys per game (10.3) than on the road (8). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (43.6%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ UIC W 67-66 Credit Union 1 Arena
12/30/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley L 77-74 UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/2/2024 Our Lady of the Lake W 83-74 McDermott Center
1/6/2024 Texas A&M-CC - McDermott Center
1/8/2024 @ Lamar - Montagne Center
1/13/2024 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum

